Bigg Boss 3 promo teaser with Kamal Haasan released!

One of the topmost programs on Indian TV is the Bigg Boss reality show, which is now being made in a number of regional languages. The Tamil version of this show has already crossed two seasons with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as the host. The first season of the show was a phenomenal success but the second season could not replicate the same level of success. However, the buzz surrounding the next season of this show has been high for quite some time now. Right from who would be hosting the show to who all the contestants would be, there are heavy speculations doing the rounds. Early today, the show's telecaster Star Vijay channel had announced that there would be a major announcement regarding the show, today afternoon.

Around 2:00 pm today, the channel released a short promo teaser for the third season of the Bigg Boss show! This teaser confirms that it would indeed be Kamal Haasan who will host this season too. The famed logo, bearing the ever-seeing eye, has now been changed and a new logo has been shown. The 10-second promo opens with Kamal Haasan taking off the sunglasses he is sporting and the video zooms into his eye to show the new title logo. This short and crisp promo has set people talking about the show and is setting high levels of excitement amongst the show's followers.

Names of many celebrities are doing the rounds to become participants on the show. As of now, names like Chandini Tamilarasan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Riaz Khan, T Rajendharr and a few others are touted to become participants. Meanwhile, amidst a lot of doubts over whether Kamal would continue on the show or focus on his political journey, it has now been confirmed that he would still host the show. He is now on the headlines for his recent controversial statements. It would definitely be interesting to see who the participants of this season are going to be. The Bigg Boss fever has begun. Stay tuned!