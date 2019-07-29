In Com Staff July 29 2019, 5.15 pm July 29 2019, 5.15 pm

Bigg Boss is synonymous to controversies and perhaps these are intentionally made that way, to create a buzz and thereby increase the viewership base. This weekend, on the Bigg Boss season 3 Tamil show, there was more than its regular share of discordant notes, even among the non-viewing populace for this show. Weekends on the Bigg Boss show are usually much anticipated because that is when host Kamal Haasan makes his appearance and also the name of the contestant who is getting evicted gets announced. An interaction by Kamal Haasan on the subject of ‘groping’ and ‘molesting’ in city buses opened up a hornet's nest when inmate - actor Saravanan, accepted that he had ‘performed’ such cheap perverse acts when he was in college, in a very proud manner.

It all started when Kamal Haasan was addressing an issue between Meera Mithun and Cheran when he casually mentioned the travails of travelling in a city bus where women are subjected to cheap acts such as groping and molesting. When he was in the middle of this subject, Saravanan raised his hand and when Kamal continued his talk, the former openly said “I have done it in my college days,” as though he had committed a valiant act. What was cheaper than his deed or admittance of the vulgar act is that the audiences seemed to have considered it as a joke and the video that is going viral could see many women laughing. Kamal Haasan also was found laughing. This, by any stretch of acceptance, is not done and is trashy in the superlative.

The netizens who had seen the video were enraged and this has witnessed an outburst of rage against Saravanan and also host Kamal Haasan. Chinmayee Sripada, a fighter for the #MeToo movement shared the video on her social media handle and lashed out at Saravanan. One does not know if these things are done to augment the TRP ratings as people feel the show is a hugely scripted one. Even if that is the case, these sort of crass and cheap acts by anyone should never be encouraged. The channel and the host Kamal Haasan should have taken extra care to have expunged such filthy acts.