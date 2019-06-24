In Com Staff June 24 2019, 5.23 pm June 24 2019, 5.23 pm

Sunday saw the showdown of the week-long build-up to the premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil Season-3. The hype around the show was sky-high for the better part of this month and the premiere night - full with scintillating performances - did not disappoint. The 15 contestants who would try to survive in the Bigg Boss house for the next 100 days came to the screens, for the first time, on Sunday. And a good majority of the international Tamil audience tuned in to find out what the house would look like this year.

We have grown used to seeing a mixture of common people with celebrities in the Bigg Boss house. However, this time, there are no representatives of the common public in the house. Notably, there are a plethora of budding talents from the Tamil diaspora participating in the show. The different Tamil accents and general differences of these international Tamils may make for an interesting watch. The only host of the show till now - Kamal Haasan - introduced each one of them before sending them in, and the competition aspect really begins today. Here's what you should know about the participants this season:

#1 Fathima Babu

Fathima Babu is a face that carries a nostalgia value for at least some. She used to be a news reader before going on to act in Tamil and Malayalam movies. We have seen her in Kalki, Ninaivirukkum Varai, Devathayai Kanden, Swarnamukhi, and Azhagiya Pandipuram. She also gained popularity through TV serials like Yaaradi Nee Mohini.

#2 Losliya Mariyanesan

The Sri Lankan model and TV anchor is the first unique choice to the house this time. She seems to have gained popularity in the island nation as a news reader and news about her is rather scarce at this point.

#3 Sakshi Agarwal

Born to a Tamil mother and Rajasthani father, this nerdy model even found a regular job at Bengaluru before giving acting a serious shot. She has over 100 commercial hits to her name already and was already a well-known face in Kannada at the time of her Kollywood debut through Yoogan (2015). She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

#4 Jangiri Madhumitha

She's done nearly 50 movies and needs no introduction. Popular comedian Jangiri Madhumitha debuted in Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and still cannot go around Chennai without somebody lovingly calling out 'Thenadai!' The 41-year old, who has worked with stars like Vijay, Raghava Lawrence, Karthi, and Vikram, is sure to be a breath of fresh air in the house.

#5 Kavin

We first saw this Tiruchy boy in the third edition of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. Saravanan Meenatchi gave him the required fame and then he went on to host the second season of Kings of Dance. The actor who has a popular female fan following began his film career with Sathiryan; you may also remember his recent release Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma.

#6 Abhirami Venkatachalam

Abhirami is a part of Ajith's upcoming release, Nerkonda Parvai. She began her career with music video Love Me Lovely Lady and debuted in Kollywood with Kalavu (2019).

#7 Saravanan

A popular face in Tamil movies during the 90s, Saravanan donned director's hat with Thaayumaanavan and was later seen in a very noted role in Karthi's Paruthiveeran, for which he won several awards.

#8 Vanitha Vijayakumar

The daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar has been in the news recently through family feuds and there is an infamous streak in this contestant. You might remember her role opposite Vijay in Chandralekha.

#9 Cheran

The four-time national award-winning director has already won some hearts with eloquent since the first show. Porkalam, Pandavar Bhoomi, Vetri Kodi Kattu are some of his noted movies, but the most memorable undoubtedly is Autograph.

#10 Sherin Shringar

Sherin is a popular face in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada TV. The Bengaluru model has been acting since childhood and has several Telugu and Tamil movies. Thulluvadho Ilamai was her first Tamil movie.

#11 Mohan Vaidya

The Carnatic singer-violinist, who is also the brother of veena master Rajesh Vaidya, has presented several TV shows and is known to be a calming and pleasing presence as a host.

#12 Dance master Sandy

This junior from Kala master's mentorship, who bloomed through the reality show called Manada Mayilada, is known for choreographing songs in Kaala, Saagasam, Kakakapo, Jambulingam 3D, Jithan 2, and Gethu. He was also a judge during the second season of Kings of Dance.

#13 Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Sri Lankan model-actor Tharshan left a lucrative career to follow his dreams about the silver screens. With two movies releasing this year, the actor is on a roll and was noted as an energetic face to go into the house.

#14 Mugen Rao

If you have the habit of watching random recommended videos on YouTube, you probably have to stumble upon Mugen Rao's internationally popular channel. The Malaysian actor-model-singer is another face from the diaspora celebrities and is a budding talent in the Malaysian entertainment industry.

#15 Reshma Pasupuleti

Reshma is already a TV favourite in Tamil Nadu through serials like Vaani Rani, Vamsam, Sundhara Kandam, and En Eniya Tholiya. She is the daughter of Telugu producer Prasad Pasupuleti and was an air hostess for a brief period of time, before acting in movies like Ko-2 and Masala Padam.