In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.45 pm June 26 2019, 12.45 pm

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil kickstarted in style last Sunday on the 23rd of June. It is a known fact that this reality show is based on the worldwide phenomenon of Big Brother. Just like the previous two editions, Kamal Haasan is hosting its third season as well. The show commenced with fifteen contestants entering the house that is installed with over sixty cameras. The contestant list of Bigg Boss 3 includes names like Fathima Babu, Saravanan, Mohan Vaidya, Sherin, Losliya, Sakshi Agarwal, Madhumitha, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Kavin, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mugen Rao, Tharshan, Sandy, Cheran, and Reshma Pasupuleti. Meera Mithu was a surprise addition, who entered the house on Tuesday night.

Meera Mithun’s entry has given birth to a huge tiff among the team members already. Well, maybe, that’s exactly what the organizers wanted from her. It looks like she has been sent to spoil the harmony in the house. In the latest Bigg Boss promo, Meera Mithun seems to be having a serious argument with Abhirami Venkatachalam, which gets heated up when Vanitha Vijayakumar comes to Abhirami’s rescue. It appears that Meera and Abhirami have an unpleasant past, we can confirm that when Vanitha accuses Meera of cornering Abhirami with a personal vendetta. Guess, this edition of Bigg Boss will manage to churn out some massive controversies.