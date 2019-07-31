In Com Staff July 31 2019, 2.35 pm July 31 2019, 2.35 pm

Meera Mithun was the fourth contestant to have been evicted from the Tamil Bigg Boss season 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan. The model and actress has been at the centre of controversies both in and out of the Bigg Boss house and has remained the pet peeve of audiences and the inmates alike. After eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Meera has been meeting the media to talk about her experiences inside the house. Talking about her row with director Cheran, the actress claims that she has been misunderstood and that she should have worded her comment better, for people to understand her point of view. She hopes that Sandy wins the title and also mentions who should not win.

About her issues with Cheran, the 8 Thottakkal actress states, “Cheran had called me dark twice but I ignored it as I felt it might seem like insulting an experienced director. He had also been raising his voice against me which is totally against the ‘Tamil kalachaaram’ that he has been bragging about. He was always angry towards me and his anger turned into violence, bordering on male chauvinism. He shoved me, which when I expressed came out as sexual harassment. I should have articulated better about this, which I did not!”

Meera Mithun roots for Sandy to win and opines that he is the only contestant who is not getting manipulated and attached to anyone. According to her, he understands all the situations in the right manner and deals with it silently. On the other hand, she is vociferous about who should not win the contest. “Sakshi, Abirami and Sherin should never win. They are evil and made my life difficult and planned to chase me out every week but I never succumbed. What astonished me was the fact that as women, they couldn’t even try to empathize with me,” she lashes out. Now that she is out of the house, one wonders what plans the actress has for her future. She responds, “I plan to carry on with my fashion and movie career. I am on the verge of completing a big-budget movie with a huge star, so I will be busy with that. I will also get busy in conducting beauty pageants in Tamil Nadu!”