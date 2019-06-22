In Com Staff June 22 2019, 6.04 pm June 22 2019, 6.04 pm

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is creating all the waves right now. For this season too, contestants from various backgrounds are being expected in the house. But, as already known, most of them are going to be from the world of showbiz. While the Bigg Boss house is mostly known for its controversies. All the actors and actresses, who want to regain their fame, are roped in for this show as well. As the series is one of the most watched regional shows among all languages, it gives them good exposure. Many participants even go on to bag offers after the show ends. Now, according to our latest source updates, it seems that actress Sherin is all set to make her entry in this show!

Sources close to the development suggest the same and we will officially know about it by this Sunday. Well, this sure seems like a great opportunity for the actress to gain back her popularity. Sherin is a model-turned-actress who debuted at the age of 16 with the film Darshan in 2002. She shot to fame with her debut Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai. Since then she has acted in many films but not all of them did very well at the Box Office. As she has been away from the limelight for quite a while now, this Bigg Boss stint might just be the opportunity she needed!

Coming back to Bigg Boss, recently the show was embroiled into a controversy when an advocate filed a petition asking for the TV show to be certified by the IBF before being aired. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 is set to begin this Sunday, June 23, on Vijay TV. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the list of contestants, which will be revealed on the said date.