In Com Staff August 06 2019, 2.56 pm August 06 2019, 2.56 pm

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 began on 23rd June and it has been going on in full swing. Needless to say, by now an immense amount of drama has already happened and every day one fight or the other is witnessed. Now, Bigg Boss obviously comes with evictions with every week. So far, Mohan Vaidya, Fathima Babu, Meera Mithun, and Vanitha Vijayakumar have been evicted. And this time actor and anchor Reshma Pasupuleti was eliminated. This was the first time the housemates had nominated her for eviction and as it looks like, they sure got their wish. Many had expected that Sakshi would be eliminated due to the row she created with Kavin and Losliya.

For those who do not know, Reshma is a television anchor and actor and she has acted in some films and TV shows. Kamal Haasan revealed that she was just two lakhs votes behind the other contestant, who was saved by the audience. According to a leading media, Reshma said, “I was very cool, but then the suspense really made me nervous towards the end. I'm completely fine with the decision of viewers, but I'm also baffled at the same time. I wish everyone the best of luck. I wanted to participate in the game and talk about my ordeal with domestic violence. As a single mother, I have gone through a lot of ups and downs but always stayed determined and strong.” Kamal Haasan told Reshma to see this eviction as the audience's way of appreciating her stay in the house. He also told her to move on with her head held up high.