In Com Staff August 08 2019, 3.10 pm August 08 2019, 3.10 pm

That Kasthuri is a controversial personality, is known to all those who are active on social media. The lady does not mince her words and does not care about consequences or trolls. She is also well informed and has a neutral standpoint on social issues. Her social media page is an entertaining and lively zone, as the actress faces even those who troll her with a lot of aplomb. Now, she has entered the house as a wildcard entrant in Tamil's Bigg Boss Season 3. This was expected, as for the past week, the internet was abuzz with Kasthuri's entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss season 3 is, reportedly, lukewarm and is said to not have been evincing interest among the audiences like the earlier seasons. Therefore, the makers are trying their best to bring in some kind of action in the show to augment the TRP ratings. Initially, Vanitha Vijayakumar had the audiences' attention with her controversial and loud talk. It was also thought that she would not be eliminated until such a time as to when the TRPs reached a decent level. However, surprisingly she was evicted as the second contestant. Till now the house has seen the eviction of Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidhya, Meera Mithun and Reshma in addition to Vanitha Vijayakumar. Saravanan was eliminated from the show as a special case due to his ‘brave’ admittance that he had been groping women in city buses during college days.

Kasthuri has been very vocal about the Bigg Boss show and has been regularly tweeting about the contestants. She had recently mentioned that Sandy is the blue-eyed boy of Vijay TV and the channel knows the in and out of him. She also feels that Kamal Haasan has become a fan of Sandy. Kasthuri opines that most of the contestants are not perfect and everybody has their own strategy, but for Mugen and Tharshan. She sympathised with director Cheran who has gone through many humiliations in the show. With such opinions on the show and contestants, we need to wait and watch what Kasthuri’s strategy would be at the Bigg Boss house. Stay tuned and we will update you on the proceedings...