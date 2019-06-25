In Com Staff June 25 2019, 7.52 pm June 25 2019, 7.52 pm

One of the most highly watched and anticipated shows on television is the Bigg Boss reality show. The Tamil version had two successful seasons and the third season, again hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, took off on June 23rd (Sunday). This season seems to be hitting the top note, right from day 1 itself. As in the norm, the contestants were roused in the morning to a song and Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta song 'Ullala Ullala' got the first-day honours! In a goofy slip, dance master Sandy who was mock swimming in the nearly empty swimming pool fell down and hurt his chin. Kavin addressed Bigg Boss on one of the cameras requesting for a doctor to treat Sandy. When there was a delay, Sandy himself posed a humorous question asking if a doctor would be sent in if he hurt other inmates of the house. Eventually, a doctor tended to Sandy and he was administered 4 stitches to close his cut.

Mohan Vaidhya had some trouble distinguishing the men and women's washrooms and Vanitha Vijayakumar helped him with this. In a surprising development, for the first time ever in Bigg Boss Tamil, meters have been introduced for keeping track of the amount of cooking gas and water that is being used by the inmates. Bigg Boss himself gathered all the inmates and announced that 1000 litres of water would be allocated for drinking and kitchen purposes while an individual had been allocated 100 litres. The LPG limitation was also capped at 5 Kgs a day. While this move was welcomed by Cheran and most of the inmates, Fathima Babu seems to have not taken too kindly to this. She lamented the fact that society had come to such a distressed state.

In a new trend, the team allocation and captain selection happened by asking the contestants to pick cards and in this method, Vanitha Vijayakumar became the Captain for the first week. The respective teams got on with their jobs after the provisions for this week were delivered to them. Mohan Vaidhya performed a Bharathiyar song while the rest of the inmates watched on. It also came to light that Abhirami knows Kavin from before the show itself and that she has a strong crush on him. The telecast for the day ended with the Nerkonda Paarvai actress telling Sherin and Sakshi her ideas on how she would propose to Kavin when she got the opportunity. Things sure seem to be heating up inside the Tamil Bigg Boss house, right from the first day itself. Stay tuned to this page for all the regular updates!