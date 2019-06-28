In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.52 pm June 28 2019, 11.52 pm

This season of India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss is underway in Tamil with Kamal Haasan returning as the host for the third season running. This season is already heating up with the contestants beginning to have fights, crushes and controversies brewing left, right and centre. The Telugu version of Bigg Boss has also been creating a lot of buzz, even before the preparatory work for the show began. This has been mainly due to the reason that who is going to host the show has been unsure for a long time. Jr. NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and Nani took over the hosting duties for the second season. However, when both the stars refused to return to the show citing work schedule clashes, it led to a lot of confusion.

Many top stars' names were doing the rounds but none of them were officially confirmed. That is, until now! The producers of the Bigg Boss Telugu show have now revealed Akkineni Nagarjuna as the show's new host for the third season! This finally puts to rest, a lot of speculations. Very recently, the Goodachari and Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulapali slammed all those who were starting off rumours that she has been finalised as a contestant for the third season. She asked the miscreants to stop spreading unwanted rumours for their own publicity. Jr NTR did a stellar job as the host and was well received by the show's audiences but Nani's tenure on the hot seat received mixed responses. However, we are sure that Nagarjuna would be a massive hit amongst the audiences.

Season 1 of Bigg Boss Telugu, which happened in 2017, began with 16 housemates and after a period of 70 days, actor, producer and businessman Siva Balaji emerged the winner with Aadarsh taking the runner-up position. The second season started on June 10 2018, with Nani as the host. This season had 18 housemates and the show ran for a period of 112 days. At the end of the show, Kaushal Manda was chosen as the winner with playback singer & dubbing artiste Geetha Madhuri becoming the runner-up. This season of Bigg Boss Telugu is said to tentatively begin on July 21 and will run for a period of 100 days. Stay tuned to know who the contestants are going to be...