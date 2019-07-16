In Com Staff July 16 2019, 12.06 am July 16 2019, 12.06 am

Bigg Boss is arguably one of the most watched and talked-about reality TV shows in India. The show has various regional versions and currently, all eyes are on Bigg Boss Telugu season 3! While it has already been announced that Nagarjuna is the host for this upcoming season, fans are eagerly awaiting more and more details regarding this. Now, the channel Star MAA has finally announced the premiere date, show timings and even the duration of the reality TV show. Taking to Twitter it has been announced that the show will premiere on July 21! It has also been announced that the show will go on for 100 days.

In the same newly released poster, it has been confirmed that the show will air at 9:00 pm on the weekends and on weekdays it would be at 9:30 pm. Like always, this is the prime-time for the show to air as it will target the family audience and hope for higher TRPs. It has also been mentioned that 15 celebrities will be a part of this show. Does this mean no commoners this time around? What strikes us in the new poster is that Nagarjuna is seen with a toy monkey on his finger. Not sure what the makers meant by it, but it surely indicates something special. It is being reported that this year we might see couples in the show and names like Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru have come up. Reports have been speculating about contestants who will be participating and it is being said that Sreemukhi, anchor Savitri, Varun Sandesh, Himaja and Hema are confirmed to enter the house. Well, guess we will have to wait and see who finally enter the Bigg house!

100 Days, 15 Celebrities and 1 Bigg House.#BiggBossTelugu3 Starting 21st July at 9 PM on @StarMaapic.twitter.com/fVlcGCAPOt — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) July 15, 2019