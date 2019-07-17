In Com Staff July 17 2019, 9.02 pm July 17 2019, 9.02 pm

The second contestant, from the TV show Bigg Boss season 3 in Tamil, was evicted last Sunday and as is known to everyone, it is Vanitha Vijayakumar. As per the contract, the inmate's sign with the TV channel and Endemol Shine - that is producing the show, the participants of the show can talk to the media, only after their exit. In that sense, Vanitha Vijayakumar has been meeting various sections of the media and sharing her thoughts on the show and her experience inside the Bigg Boss house. In fact, her eviction was a surprise to many as people thought that she would be retained for the sake of good TRP ratings.

Vanitha is known for her loud and authoritative nature and guaranteed the audience some good entertainment. She was a little shocked about her eviction but remains composed. She says, “It was shocking to be evicted from the house. However, I am also glad that I have gotten back my phone. I am also happy to see my children. Being away from my children was difficult for me and there are also the legal issues that are going on about my daughter’s custody. On the other hand, I feel happy when people say that the show will be boring without me. I feel good about that!”

Upon being asked about her anger towards Tharshan, Vanitha says that his height and his unexpected outburst shocked her and that’s the reason she reacted the way she did. “Of course, I agree I should not have behaved that way but I did not want to portray myself in a manner that I come across as a perfect person. People who know me are aware that I am like a fire and if they come near me, they will get burnt. This behaviour of mine will make people feel that I am arrogant. But anybody who takes care of a family leads people and are confident will seem that way only. I cannot be fake,” the actress signed off confidently.