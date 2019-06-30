In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.29 pm June 30 2019, 6.29 pm

Nagarjuna is not new to the world of Television. He has earlier hosted the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. He hosted two seasons of this show before making way for Chiranjeevi to take over. Though he has already anchored a show, it is not a given he would be able to handle something as tough as Bigg Boss, for the contestants are sure to throw some issue or the other at him. Everyone who knows Nagarjuna, also knows that he voices his opinions quite brashly and doesn't mind rubbing people the wrong way. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu did not have too much drama but there was more than enough on the second season.

The season 2 contestants like Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri and Tanish, threw about a lot of unwanted heroism and had quite a few exaggerated verbal duels. While Nani handled almost all these issues casually, it would be exciting to see how Nagarjuna goes about it. About a year back, when Nani was hosting the show, Nagarjuna slammed the concept of Bigg Boss while promoting his movie Devadas. He reportedly called the show as being voyeuristic and similar to gossip and also mentioned that he didn't like either and did not want anything to do with the show. However, in less than a year, he himself has taken over the anchor mantle. We wonder what could have changed his opinion of the show now.