Popular lyricist and Bigg Boss 1 contestant, Snehan will be seen in an extended cameo in the film Comali. This probably will not be an eponymous role but sources say Snehan has a good chunk of screen space in the movie. Taken as Jayam Ravi's 24th movie, Comali is about a boy who goes into a coma in the 1990s and wakes up 16 years later. The movie travels through his attempts to cope up with a changing world and the satire is expected to be lighthearted, as the makers of the movie call it a 'feel-good' film. The name Comali is a wordplay on 'coma' and Jayam Ravi had reportedly suggested the name himself.
Comali is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International. The story is written and directed by debutante Pradeep Ranganathan. Cinematography is being handled by Richard M. Nathan and Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing department. Jayam Ravi has undergone drastic weight changes and he will be seen in 9 different personas. This is the first time we will see him share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal, who is the female lead. Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu, and KS Ravikumar also have major roles. Hip Hop Thamizha, who had composed the music for Thani Orvuan, is in charge of Comali's music also.
This movie had earlier got stuck in some controversy after a scene showing Jayam Ravi mentioning Rajinikanth, drew flak from the Superstar's fans. Jayam Ravi's character wakes up from the coma, sees Rajinikanth giving a political speech and insists that the year is 1996 - an obvious dig at Rajini's long silence after a tiff with a certain politician and his very recent entry into politics. Though the director of the movie said that the scene was not morally wrong to him, the scene has since been removed.