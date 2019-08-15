Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.13 pm August 15 2019, 3.13 pm

Popular lyricist and Bigg Boss 1 contestant, Snehan will be seen in an extended cameo in the film Comali. This probably will not be an eponymous role but sources say Snehan has a good chunk of screen space in the movie. Taken as Jayam Ravi's 24th movie, Comali is about a boy who goes into a coma in the 1990s and wakes up 16 years later. The movie travels through his attempts to cope up with a changing world and the satire is expected to be lighthearted, as the makers of the movie call it a 'feel-good' film. The name Comali is a wordplay on 'coma' and Jayam Ravi had reportedly suggested the name himself.

Comali is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International. The story is written and directed by debutante Pradeep Ranganathan. Cinematography is being handled by Richard M. Nathan and Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing department. Jayam Ravi has undergone drastic weight changes and he will be seen in 9 different personas. This is the first time we will see him share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal, who is the female lead. Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu, and KS Ravikumar also have major roles. Hip Hop Thamizha, who had composed the music for Thani Orvuan, is in charge of Comali's music also.