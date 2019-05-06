Bigg Boss contestants Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind tie the knot in grand fashion!

Siddarthsrinivas May 06 2019, 8.01 pm May 06 2019, 8.01 pm

The Bigg Boss show has always been an important tool in putting together some of the famous couples across the nation, and when it comes to the Malayalam industry, it would be none other than the charming duo in Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind. The couple got married on May 5 at the St. Mary’s Church in Chowara, which was followed by a reception in the evening. On the 8th of May, they will exchange the vows via Hindu ceremony, which will take place at Palakkad.

On Saturday evening, a haldi function was held for which Pearle, her family members and friends turned up in large numbers. Yellow was the theme color of the day, and it all came together in dazzling fashion resulting in some lovely pictures.

For the wedding which was the first event on Sunday, Pearle put on a white gown while Srinish wore a stylish black suit. However, the reception was much more talked-about, as it was attended by a lot of big stars including Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who came in to bless the couple.

Pearle shared a wonderful photo of herself along with her soulmate, with the caption saying ‘Forever Mine'. Srinish too, reciprocated with a picture on his Instagram page, saying that the most exciting journey begins with his wife. Fans and followers of the Bigg Boss show have been busy sharing the photos and their wishes for the couple, filing it all under the hashtag #PearlishWedding.

Our best wishes to the new couple in town!