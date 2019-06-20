In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.09 pm June 20 2019, 8.09 pm

Daniel Annie Pope got noticed after his hilarious performance in Idharkuthaanae Aasaipattai Balakumara as Romba Sumar Moonji Kumar, whose comedy lines seeking liquor were liked by the youth. He has appeared in many films like Polladhavan, Paiyaa, Maragadha Naanayam, Rowthiram, Maasu Engira Masilamani, Kavalai Vendam, Oru Nalla Naal Paarthu Solren, Rangoon and quite a few others. The next film that he has committed to is Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, directed by debutant Sanjay Bharathi. Harish Kalyan plays the lead in this film, which went on floors recently.

Our sources say, “Daniel Anne Pope is a good comedian and director Sanjay Bharathi wanted to rope him in for a substantial role. Danny will be playing the role of Harish Kalyan’s friend in Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae!" It has to be recorded that Sanjay Bharathi and Daniel Anne Pope are very close friends and the duo worked together in Suriya and Venkat Prabhu’s Maasu Engira Masilamani also. Another interesting observation is that Harish Kalyan and Danny have also taken part in the reality TV show Bigg Boss - the former in Season 1 and the latter in Season 2.

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae is a comedy flick from debutante director Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran actor & director Santhana Bharathi. Sanjay has worked extensively with director AL Vijay and he has also acted in a few films. Ghibran scores music for this film which will have cinematography by PK Varma. It is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan along with VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan. Reba Monica John and Rhea Chakraborty play the heroines. Hero Harish Kalyan is a busy actor now especially after the massive success of his Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. He is also working in the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor, titled as Dhaaraala Prabhu, where he will be reprising the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Veteran star Vivekh plays the doctor in this film, directed by newcomer Krishna Marimuthu and produced by Screen Scene Entertainment.