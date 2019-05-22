Bigg Boss fame Aishwarya Dutta to be seen opposite Jai in SAC's film

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.09 am May 22 2019, 12.09 am

A while back, reports started doing the rounds that Sattam Oru Iruttarai director SA Chandrasekhar might make a directorial comeback with a film that would see Jai in the lead. The project is set to go on floors soon but the makers have not yet divulged any details about the project. The film will also be produced by SA Chandrasekhar and reports have been saying that this will be his last directorial venture. Now, our sources have informed us that Bigg Boss fame Aishwarya Dutta has been roped in to play the lead heroine in this film! She became a huge sensation after Bigg Boss and it will be interesting to see these two pair up!

Talking to us, our sources revealed, “The makers have decided to rope in Aishwarya Dutta as the female lead as they think she will fit the role best. An official announcement regarding this will be made in the coming days.” The Kolkata-born actress made her acting debut with the film Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum. She later acted in many small-budget films but is yet to make it big in the industry. Now, it looks like the makers want to cash in on the fact that she has gained immense popularity from the Bigg Boss show. She finished the reality show as the runner-up, losing the title to Rithvika of Madras fame. Fans will surely be looking forward to seeing the chemistry between Jai and Aishwarya!

Jai has quite a few films in his kitty. The actor has Neeya 2 hitting the screens this week and a superhero film titled Breaking News in its final stages of production. He also recently made his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s Madhura Raja, a sequel to the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. It will be interesting to see how Jai fares this year, especially with the wide variety of films, he has in hand.