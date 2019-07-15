Whenever one hears the name Bigg Boss, they know it is always associated with controversies. But this time it has gone too far. Recently, many reports were floating around where we got to know who the participants of the upcoming season in Telugu might be. Among many familiar names was a journalist from Hyderabad - Swetha Reddy, who was reportedly nominated for the show. As per reports, the journalist, who recently became viral on YouTube, has accused four organizers of the television reality show of cheating and misleading her. Swetha has also alleged that one of the people asked her how she was planning on satisfying the ‘boss’. She further alleged that she was body-shamed by one of the people involved too.
According to a report in a leading media, Swetha said that one of the coordinators from the show, Ravikanth, had approached her regarding participating in Bigg Boss. “I asked them why they chose me and Ravikanth said that they were looking for contestants who were popular and fiery. He also told me that I was one of the recent trending stars on YouTube. After initial discussions with my family, I agreed to be on the show,” Swetha told the leading media. She further went on to say that she had even signed a few papers at a meeting with Abhishek, the Bigg Boss head from Mumbai and Ravikanth. She also told the media that she met another coordinator whose name is Raghu. She was reportedly promised a weekly pay as well as an advance payment for her stint.
The journalist is then reported to have met Shyam, STAR MAA Programming Producer, on June 4. It was what he said which led her to file an FIR with the Banjara Hills Police. Swetha told the media, “I told him it wasn’t me, but the show organizers who had approached me to be a part of the show. He then asked me what I would do in order to satisfy the show’s boss. I got furious. Shyam told me that in order to be on the show I needed to satisfy the boss.” She also added, “He then fat-shamed me and asked me what I was doing in order to lose weight. I told him Bigg Boss is a mind game and that my weight had nothing to do with it. He again told me that I needed to lose weight to impress the boss.” The report further states that Swetha lodged a complaint against forcing sexual favours from her. No response has been given from the channel’s side yet. Stay tuned…Read More