In Com Staff July 15 2019, 1.14 pm July 15 2019, 1.14 pm

Whenever one hears the name Bigg Boss, they know it is always associated with controversies. But this time it has gone too far. Recently, many reports were floating around where we got to know who the participants of the upcoming season in Telugu might be. Among many familiar names was a journalist from Hyderabad - Swetha Reddy, who was reportedly nominated for the show. As per reports, the journalist, who recently became viral on YouTube, has accused four organizers of the television reality show of cheating and misleading her. Swetha has also alleged that one of the people asked her how she was planning on satisfying the ‘boss’. She further alleged that she was body-shamed by one of the people involved too.

According to a report in a leading media, Swetha said that one of the coordinators from the show, Ravikanth, had approached her regarding participating in Bigg Boss. “I asked them why they chose me and Ravikanth said that they were looking for contestants who were popular and fiery. He also told me that I was one of the recent trending stars on YouTube. After initial discussions with my family, I agreed to be on the show,” Swetha told the leading media. She further went on to say that she had even signed a few papers at a meeting with Abhishek, the Bigg Boss head from Mumbai and Ravikanth. She also told the media that she met another coordinator whose name is Raghu. She was reportedly promised a weekly pay as well as an advance payment for her stint.