Bigg Boss lovebirds Pearle and Srinish announce their wedding date!

Bigg Boss Malayalam lovebirds Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind got engaged on January 17, 2019 and they had announced that they would get married by March or April. Now, the couple have finally shared their marriage date and fans couldn’t be more ecstatic! Taking to their social media accounts, the couple announced that the ceremonies will be on 5th and 8th of May which may mean that they will have two ceremonies. The wedding card is extremely elegant and we cannot get over all the happy feelings that it is giving us!

In the wedding card they wrote that their fans have watched them fall in love and supported them throughout their journey so, they seek their blessings and love for their big day. For the uninitiated, Pearle is a popular VJ and model while Srinish has acted in Malayalam and Tamil TV serials. The couple fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss and since then they were inseparable. The two uploaded a video about their love in December last year which garnered millions of views. The Tamil song is titled 'Pearlish - Fly With You' and the visuals are filled with the couple’s most romantic moments.

A lot of people thought that their romance on the show was intentional and fake but it turned out to be very much true and also beautiful. Pearle had even confessed her love for him on the show and even asked him to marry her. Well, ounces of congratulations for the happy couple and we cannot wait to see the gorgeous pictures from the wedding ceremony!