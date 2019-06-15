The Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss has had a very eventful two seasons so far and is gearing up for the third season now. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, this show has made almost all of its participants popular irrespective of whether they have become famous or notorious. Though the season was said to be on a level lower than the first, it still had its own share of highs. One of the most controversial and popular contestants from this season was Vaishnavi. A journalist, Radio Jockey, social activist, Emcee, actor and model, RJ Vaishnavi is the granddaughter of the most acclaimed writer Saavi. She has been in the news from the time she entered the Bigg Boss house.
In October last year, Vaishnavi had confirmed her relationship with long-time boyfriend Anjan, a pilot. After pictures of Vaishnavi being cozy with a guy had been doing the rounds on the internet, Vaishnavi herself took to her social media page to make it official and revealed the guy's name to be Anjan and also added that he was indeed her boyfriend of over two-and-a-half years. Now, Vaishnavi has revealed through her Instagram page that Anjan and she have gotten married. Pictures of the lovely couple from the wedding have been storming the internet, since they were posted. It looks like the couple have gotten married in a private ceremony with just their close friends and family in attendance.
Love doesn't need a grand ceremony to prove itself. @fake_captain and I believe in our love more than anything else in the world. #vaishnavi #vaishnaviprasad #love #relationships #relationshipgoals #goals #cute #cutecouple #romantic #bff #bffs #boyfriendgoals #boyfriend #happy #happiness #couplegoals #couples #wedding
Three beautiful years, and we finally got done with it. Married my best friend and it makes me super happy! Love you to the moon and back @fake_captain Also thank you @ashwin.thiyagarajan For dressing us up and making us look stunning. #vaishnavi #vaishnaviprasad #love #relationships #relationshipgoals #goals #cute #cutecouple #romantic #bff #bffs #boyfriendgoals #boyfriend #happy #happiness #couplegoals #couples #wedding
Vaishnavi had gone in for a simple blue saree while Anjan had opted for a blue half-sleeve shirt and dhoti. The wedding ceremony looks to have taken place at a temple, in Chennai. Vaishnavi was inside the Bigg Boss house for 63 days and she also became the first contestant to be moved into the Secret Room before being asked to rejoin the housemates inside the house. For those who do not know, Vaishnavi is the granddaughter of the very famous writer Saavi. Saavi is the pen-name of the acclaimed writer & editor S Visvanathan, who has penned numerous classic books like Washingtonil Thirumanam, Navakaali Yaathirai, Visiri Vaazhkai and many others. We wish Vaishnavi and Anjan a very happy married life ahead!