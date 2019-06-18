In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.13 am June 18 2019, 1.13 am

It is that time of the year again, where small screen audiences get glued to their TV screens daily to get their dose of what is happening inside the Bigg Boss house. The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to get underway from June 23rd and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is returning to host this season too, just like he hosted the first two. Already a lot of speculations are running rife about who all would turn out to be participants in this season but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Meanwhile, a couple of participants from Season 2 of Bigg Boss had a mini-reunion to celebrate 1 year of their friendship. Though some of last year's participants already knew each other from even before entering the Bigg Boss house, their time there seems to have created a special bond between them. However, this reunion doesn't seem to have gone well with a few netizens who came out trolling when some photos of the reunion were posted online.

A couple of photos of Ramya NSK, Mamathi Chari, Mumtaj, Shariq and Janani Iyer meeting up, cutting a cake and enjoying the revelry as well as each other's company, were posted online. There were quite a few trolls and negative comments for this post. However, Mamathi Chari took it upon herself to politely put it out to the person that generally people see others from their own perspective and not for who they actually are. The user again responded to this comment stating that they were personally a fan of Mamathi's but still had the right to express their opinion and did not intend to harm any individual. To this, Mamathi again responded stating that the bunch of people that were in the picture did not have any pretence and established that an honest camaraderie had been forged between this group. When the comments did not die down, Mamathi put it across very politely that just like the other person and she were connecting through these comments, the celebrities (Bigg Boss 2 participants) too felt the need to connect and converse. She also ended the conversation appreciating the user for being direct in her opinions and added that she had enjoyed having the conversation with them.

Absolutely true 😊 and on point. But it would be so nice if we could reach out and connect too won't it? Like this conversation you and I are having? And I think you are lovely to speak with cause you're super direct — mamathichariofficial (@CMamathi) June 17, 2019