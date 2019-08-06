In Com Staff August 06 2019, 2.51 pm August 06 2019, 2.51 pm

The TV reality show Bigg Boss is synonymous to controversies and, perhaps, this is the element that brings the necessary TRP ratings for the program and is intended that way. When it comes to Tamil Bigg Boss season 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan, last week’s show witnessed an ugly admittance in the form of one of the contestants, Saravanan, who is known for his portrayal of Chithappa in Karthi’s Paruthi Veeran. The actor admitted that he has molested women in city buses during his college days and confessed to this perverse act as though it was a valiant one. More than this, instead of admonishing Saravanan for his cheap act, host Kamal Haasan and the audience considering it as a joke irked people and the social media was enraged condemning Saravanan, Kamal Haasan and the audience.

As a backlash of this, Saravanan was eliminated from the show on Monday. This is not considered as the regular eviction which usually happens as a part of the show by way of votes garnered for those in the list of eviction. The elimination came last night (5th August) when Saravanan was summoned to the confession room by the Bigg Boss who told, “Last week we were focusing on Meera-Cheran issue and that’s why we could not take up the comment that you had made on women last week on national television at that point in time. Though you had apologized to your vulgar deed in the subsequent episode on July 29, the Bigg Boss team has decided not to take this incident lightly. The team will not accept any wrong approach when it comes to misbehaviour with women.”

The voice further stated, “Crores of families in Tamil Nadu and outside are watching this program. The message we want to send across is that though the incidents happened in the past, we strictly condemn it. Hence it has been decided that you shall not continue in this show. Saravanan, you are evicted from the Bigg Boss house.” This sure should give the right signal to all those who are under the impression that they can get away with anything. At the same time, one is also not sure, if this is one of those gimmicks that the organizers play. Let us wait and watch.