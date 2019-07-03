The Lovey-dovey ice breaking is all over and the contestants of Bigg Boss season 3 – arguably the most viewed show in TV currently – are getting ready to fight it out. The first set of nominations this year was made on Monday and to the regular viewers, there were no surprises. However, two contestants in the house seem to be absolutely clueless about why they were named by the other contestants. On day-2, Abhirami Venkatachalam was named on social media by viewers as the one among the first evictions after she confessed her long-time crush on Kavin and began a Mean-Girls-collective with Sakshi and Shirin, with the Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya hovering fluctuating around their threshold. But all opinions changed within the week that ensued and here are the names suggested by the contestants: Meera Mithun, Madhumitha, Saravanan, Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Kavin, and Fathima Babu.
Meera Mithun was named by 7 out of the other 15 members of the house and by her admission, even she had anticipated it. We keep hearing about some issue that she had with a friend of Sakshi – the mean girls collective predictably were mean to her, there were a few spats and teary outbreaks, then there were accusations that she did not share work. Among all, Meera is the least popular among the candidates since her entry. Madhumitha, a favourite both inside and outside the house, found the tables turned after she had an outburst about ‘upholding Tamil tradition’ and the ‘dignity of a Tamil woman’ right in front of Kamal Haasan and the studio audience, over an unaired joke that Abhirami and Mugen had made over a water bottle. All hell had broken loose over the comedian’s comments which were judged by everybody as ‘holier-than-thou’. Now she is generally avoided by the other house members and we see her constantly crying to this camera or that.
Saravanan was nominated for being preoccupied; Cheran and Fathima Babu were called out for patronizing others because of their seniority. Mohan Vaidya, who according to viewers has similar traits, is safe this week as he is the leader. Sakshi and Kavin are yet to come to grips with their names being nominated. Sakhshi was nominated mostly for her tiff with Meera – others in the house blamed her for influencing the members against Meera over something that had happened in the past. Kavin – the self-appointed lover boy of the season – was nominated by Madhumitha (with whom he had a loud argument), Fathima Babu (who was unable to 'connect to him'). Cheran nominated the Sri Lankan kids – cand Losliya – saying they were innocent and should be saved from the house, but the Internet has been calling him patronizing over the choice. The first week's favourites-for-eviction, for now, seems to be Jangiri Madhumitha and Meera Mithun. What they do to improve their position with the crowd that is voting, needs to be seen.