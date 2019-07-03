In Com Staff July 03 2019, 5.32 pm July 03 2019, 5.32 pm

The Lovey-dovey ice breaking is all over and the contestants of Bigg Boss season 3 – arguably the most viewed show in TV currently – are getting ready to fight it out. The first set of nominations this year was made on Monday and to the regular viewers, there were no surprises. However, two contestants in the house seem to be absolutely clueless about why they were named by the other contestants. On day-2, Abhirami Venkatachalam was named on social media by viewers as the one among the first evictions after she confessed her long-time crush on Kavin and began a Mean-Girls-collective with Sakshi and Shirin, with the Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya hovering fluctuating around their threshold. But all opinions changed within the week that ensued and here are the names suggested by the contestants: Meera Mithun, Madhumitha, Saravanan, Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Kavin, and Fathima Babu.

Meera Mithun was named by 7 out of the other 15 members of the house and by her admission, even she had anticipated it. We keep hearing about some issue that she had with a friend of Sakshi – the mean girls collective predictably were mean to her, there were a few spats and teary outbreaks, then there were accusations that she did not share work. Among all, Meera is the least popular among the candidates since her entry. Madhumitha, a favourite both inside and outside the house, found the tables turned after she had an outburst about ‘upholding Tamil tradition’ and the ‘dignity of a Tamil woman’ right in front of Kamal Haasan and the studio audience, over an unaired joke that Abhirami and Mugen had made over a water bottle. All hell had broken loose over the comedian’s comments which were judged by everybody as ‘holier-than-thou’. Now she is generally avoided by the other house members and we see her constantly crying to this camera or that.