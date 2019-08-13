In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.15 pm August 13 2019, 5.15 pm

A few weeks ago, Vanitha Vijayakumar was evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. After her eviction, in many of her interviews, the actress openly stated that the show will no longer evince any interest and that audiences would not be interested to watch it without her. It looks like her words have turned out to come true and the organizers have now recalled her. Yesterday, the promos from the TV channel revealed that the actress is making a grand re-entry into the Bigg Boss house. She was seen being welcomed by Cheran with a garland. Actress Kasthuri was also seen welcoming her. Till now, the contestants who were eliminated from the show are Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidhya, Reshma Pasupuleti, Meera Mitun and Sakshi. Saravanan was eliminated after he had admitted to some creepy behaviour towards women in his college days.

The organizers wanted to bring in some colour to the show and seem to have thus brought back Vanitha Vijayakumar. A loud and a controversial personality, Vanitha’s re-entry brought Losliya all the smiles in the world. Abirami hugged her and Madhumitha danced with her. In her re-entry, Vanitha started commenting about the relationships of the contestants and called them useless. Kavin was totally taken aback by her words. Vanitha also asked the contestants to be selfish and go for the title and stated that there is no place for father and daughter sentiments there, taking a dig at Cheran and Losliya.

While people are perplexed about her re-entry, there are also lots of speculations around the actress being brought back. When we contacted our sources to find out about this, they said, “Vanitha has been brought back as a temporary candidate only. Once a contestant is evicted they cannot be brought back in the show as a participant. Her entry into the house was planned earlier and it wasn’t a sudden decision from the team. She was one of the best contestants of this season in terms of the response received from the viewers. Though many didn’t anticipate her early eviction, a few members in the house missed her presence badly. Her inclusion was planned much earlier.” With this interesting twist, let us see how the TRP for this show fares in the coming days. Stay tuned!