Bigg Boss Shakthi gets caught in a drunk and drive case

Quite a few celebrities in Tamil cinema have had the dubious distinction of getting caught in drunk and drive cases in Chennai. Some prominent names include actors Arun Vijay and Jai. The latest addition to this list is actor Shakthi, who got a certain amount of fame with his presence in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He is the son of noted director P.Vasu but couldn’t reach big heights as a hero in Tamil cinema. The incident happened when Shakthi rammed his car into another stationary car in broad daylight in the Choolaimedu locality of Chennai. He was accompanied by his friend and both of them were hardly in their senses. They were in an extremely drunken state, Shakthi couldn’t even stand properly.

The public got around his Ford Ecosport car after the incident and informed the cops who then arrived at the scene, arrested the duo and took them to the nearby station. It is said that Shakthi was later granted bail. The video footage of this incident has gone viral, getting Shakthi all the negative publicity.

We wish celebrities behave more responsibly and don’t position themselves in such poor light in the public eye. They are role models after all.