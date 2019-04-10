image
  3. Regional
Bigg Boss Snehan joins Suriya's next, directed by Sudha Kongara

Regional

Bigg Boss Snehan joins Suriya's next, directed by Sudha Kongara

Suriya 38 is said to be based on the life of Air Deccan founder Gopinath

back
GopinathGuneeth MongaSudha KongaraSuriya’s 2D EntertainmentTrending In South
nextKadigara Manidargal director Vaigarai Balan's second film has been titled Chiyangal

within