Bigg Boss Snehan joins Suriya's next, directed by Sudha Kongara

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 7.19 pm April 10 2019, 7.19 pm

Suriya 38 began recently with a pooja that was graced by Suriya's father Sivakumar, wife Jyothika and brother Karthi, along with the rest of this movie's cast members. This venture is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in collaboration with the Oscar winning producer Guneeth Monga. The story for Suriya 38 is said to be based on the life of Air Deccan founder Gopinath, who made budget air travel feasible for people belonging to the lower economic strata as well. Directed by Sudha Kongara, who had delivered the hit film Irudhi Suttru with Madhavan, this venture has a lot of expectations riding on it.

GV Prakash scores the music for this film. Interestingly this is the first time the Veyil composer is scoring for a Suriya film, in his long career consisting of 69 films as a music composer. Our sources have given us an update about a lyricist who has penned for this film. According to our source, “Poet and lyricist Snehan has penned a song for the Suriya 38 album.” Snehan, a popular lyricist became a household name with his participation in the first season of the Kamal Haasan hosted reality show - Bigg Boss.

All this apart, Aparna Balamurali who was the lady lead in GV Prakash-Rajiv Menon's film Sarvam Thaala Mayam is playing the female lead in Suriya 38. She had expressed her happiness through a tweet. Niketh Bommi Reddy who cranked the camera for Samantha's U Turn, will be the cinematographer for this project too. Satish Surya will handle the editing. Talks about Sudha Kongara and Suriya coming together for a project have been doing the rounds for the past two years and is finally happening now. Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of his NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan.