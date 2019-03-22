Bigg Boss star Thaadi Balaji wraps up Thalapathy 63

Produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Atlee, Thalapathy 63 is said to be shaping up pretty well. The schedules are going on as per plan and the team is a satisfied one albeit a very busy one at that. Although we know some of the main cast in the form of Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Vivek and Daniel Balaji, every day we do get some exciting updates about cast additions which keep the curiosity levels high.

While Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was brought on to play the antagonist in the film. Reba Monica John has also joined the cast. Our sources now state that TV fame Thaadi Balaji has also been featured in the film. “Thaadi Balaji has completed his portions in Thalapathy 63 and he has also began dubbing for the same,” said the source. Thaadi Balaji is mainly a TV personality who appears in small roles in feature films. He was recently in the news for ill-treating his wife as she had lodged a police complaint against him.

Thaadi Balaji was also a contender in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 2 but did not make it up to the finals. His wife Nithya had also participated in the show but she also could not come to the final stage in the show. Coming to Thalapathy 63, the unit is shooting in Chennai in various places under strict surveillance. Entry to the shooting spot is restricted and only those who are working in the film are allowed. The film is aiming a Diwali release.