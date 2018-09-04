Bigg Boss: Comedian Daniel exits house, get hitched the next day

In a quick turn of events, comedy actor Daniel who was slowly getting the love of all his Bigg Boss housemates ended up exiting the house in Sunday’s episode. Daniel spent 76 days inside the house and is best remembered for his father-son like moments with Kamal Haasan – the host. With just about 3 weeks left for the grand finale, it will be interesting to see who will bag the title this time, even though the public seems to be favoring Mumtaz the most.

After finding his way out of the house, Daniel married his longtime girlfriend Denisha in a secret ceremony, the very next day. The actor shared the good news on Instagram.

Denisha had actually gone inside the Bigg Boss house last week, as a part of the weekly task which had family members and relatives visiting the contestants. The duo reportedly shares a relationship which has lasted for more than 5 years.

Daniel’s most memorable outings include Idharkuthaane Aasapattai Baalakumara and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, where he had impressed one and all with his comic timing. His next release would be comic thriller Jarugandi, where he will be seen alongside Jai.