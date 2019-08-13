In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.31 pm August 13 2019, 5.31 pm

By now, everyone who watches Bigg Boss knows that mostly the participants either come there to get back into the limelight or fall under it for the first time. Most contestants who get eliminated never leave empty-handed. More than half of them always end up scoring a movie or a TV series. If you have been watching Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, you will be familiar with the name Meera Mithun. The actress had earlier been seen in films like Thaana Serntha Koottam and 8 Thottakkal. But, she gained all her popularity from her stint in Bigg Boss. After she got evicted, the actress has already bagged two big films!

According to reports, the actress will star in Agni Siragugal, which is being helmed by director Naveen. This film will also feature actors Vijay Antony, Arun Vijay and Shalini Pandey playing the lead. The film is produced by Amma Creations T. Shiva and is expected to hit the screens later this year. Along with this, she also informed her fans on Twitter that she will be seen in Sivakarthikeyan and Pandiraj’s film, titled Namma Veettu Pillai. This film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures and will see a release in September. Along with SK, the film also features Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh! So needless to say, the actress has very efficiently picked up two big projects right after her stint in Bigg Boss.