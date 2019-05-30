Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Kamal Haasan to be back on your televisions from June 23!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 4.17 pm May 30 2019, 4.17 pm

It is already known that Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan is all set to return to the small screens as the host of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss, for its third season! It was revealed through a teaser that he will be back again for this season. Since then fans have been waiting to know when it is going to finally air. Speculations were rife that this year, it may start late due to the Cricket World Cup but we had confirmed with our sources at Vijay TV and revealed that they were only rumours. Now, Vijay TV has announced that the show will come to the TV sets on June 23rd! Isn’t that exciting news?

Taking to Twitter, Vijay TV released a new poster of Kamal Haasan and revealed that coming June 23, the audiences will get to see him and the show once again. Many fans are already guessing the names of the contestants who will be coming to the house this year. Names like Sakshi Aggarwal and Laila have come up but nothing is known for sure, as of now. The show's makers have chosen the date very carefully as there will be no India match on that day. So, the TRP ratings might not get affected, because of the World Cup. The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched on 25 June, 2017 and the second season kicked off on 17th June. While the first season was won by Arav, Riythvika emerged victorious in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

Kamal Haasan by now has completely won over the small screen audiences too, with his unique style of hosting the show. The actor-turned-politician has won hearts on the big screen, on the political front and also on the small screens. Fans were upset when speculations were rife that he might not come back for this season of Bigg Boss, due to his political promises. However, here we are all set to see him woo the audiences once again! Will you be watching Bigg Boss this year?