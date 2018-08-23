Bigg Boss Tamil: Mahat Raghavendra’s girlfriend Prachi dumps him, announces breakup on Instagram

Right at the start of the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil, it was Mahat Raghavendra’s girlfriend Prachi Mishra who had come to the show, in order to extend her support to the actor before he stepped into the house. From what met the eye, it seemed to be a long-standing relationship which the actor had shared with the Femina Miss India Earth 2012 title winner.

But now, the tables have turned as Mahat has openly confessed his love for another contestant – none other than one of Kollywood’s glamour dolls in Yaashika Anand. Having spent more than eight weeks in the house together, the duo are inseparable and this is something that has left fans of the show in shock.

Prachi Mishra, who has always been supporting the actor until now on social media, put up a post this morning with the video of the actor speaking about his love for her. “This is how #mahat went inside the house, I sent someone whom I love and we planned our life around the big boss timing etc. I am making my personal life public so that ppl who are bombarding my social media with msgs of sympathy or filthy things – plz know one thing that mahat Went inside Like this! He was in love and I still am…. To answer everyone – I am not with him anymore, but I will meet him in Person and discuss everything. He is in love with Yashika and that’s open now, I am hurt but this will not change my life and I will take care of myself. He is mean to Mumtaz and his only well wisher janani, he is not standing for her too! I AM NOT WITH MAHAT SO PLS LEAVE MY SOCIAL MEDIA FOR MY WORK. Thank you.”

However, few hours later, the post vanished into thin air.