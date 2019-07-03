In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.56 pm July 03 2019, 9.56 pm

It is not a surprise that Bigg Boss gets most of its TRP from all the emotional drama that goes on in the house. Every year, as newer seasons of Bigg Boss, airs, controversies and theatrics go to different levels. This time, too, while Bigg Boss Tamil has just commenced, the dramatic quotient has already risen. Names of Vanitha Vijayakumar, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Meera Mithun, Madhumitha, Mohan Vaidhya continuously make headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time, last night’s episode created a huge debate as Mohan Vaidya kissed Meera Mithun while consoling her after a fight. This did not go down well with the people, who were watching and hell broke loose over Twitter.

All the ruckus started when an argument started between Meera Mithun and Kavin over a task. This obviously led to a huge fight that involved yelling and then loads of crying. To put an end to this fight, Mohan Vaidya asked Meera to stop arguing and respect people for their age. He also asked her to not start such conversations which would eventually turn into a fight. Because he said it in a loud voice, Meera felt bad and got emotional over it. After the housemates consoled her, she went inside the house and this is where the next stage of the drama happened. He told her that it was an emotional outburst and he meant it only as a father-like figure. He also said that he likes and treats everyone equally. Then he went on to say that he never likes to scold a girl child.