June 25 2019

The TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 3 in Tamil, began June 23. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the program is quite popular among the small screen audiences of Tamil Nadu. The first season had actor Arav winning the title followed by actress Rhythvika in the second season. The third season till now has fifteen participants with the buzz that there would be two more also to enter the house. Now, it is being said that Meera Mithun, an actress and a model who was recently caught in controversy while conducting beauty pageant, might enter the house as the 16th participant.

The current inmates of the house are Mohan Vaidhya, Fathima Babu, Sherin Shringar, Cheran, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sakshi Agarwal, Jaangiri Madhumitha, Losliya, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Tharshan Thiagarajan, Sandy, Mugen Rao and Reshma. To add to this colourful list, Meera Mithun is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house on Tuesday. She acted in 8 Thottakkal and has also won the title of Miss South India 2016 and Miss Tamil Nadu 2016. She was recently in the spotlight when she complained against a few people who allegedly harassed her on social media and prevented her from conducting beauty pageant programs.