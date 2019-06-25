The TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 3 in Tamil, began June 23. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the program is quite popular among the small screen audiences of Tamil Nadu. The first season had actor Arav winning the title followed by actress Rhythvika in the second season. The third season till now has fifteen participants with the buzz that there would be two more also to enter the house. Now, it is being said that Meera Mithun, an actress and a model who was recently caught in controversy while conducting beauty pageant, might enter the house as the 16th participant.
The current inmates of the house are Mohan Vaidhya, Fathima Babu, Sherin Shringar, Cheran, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sakshi Agarwal, Jaangiri Madhumitha, Losliya, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Tharshan Thiagarajan, Sandy, Mugen Rao and Reshma. To add to this colourful list, Meera Mithun is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house on Tuesday. She acted in 8 Thottakkal and has also won the title of Miss South India 2016 and Miss Tamil Nadu 2016. She was recently in the spotlight when she complained against a few people who allegedly harassed her on social media and prevented her from conducting beauty pageant programs.
Coming to the current house, this season has people from the widespread Tamil diaspora also participating in it. Losliya is a model and news anchor from Sri Lanka and she has already become a hit amongst the audience. Tharshan Thiagarajan is also from Sri Lanka and has won the title of Mister International Sri Lanka, in 2014. Mugen Rao is a singer and an actor from Malaysia. Sources tell us that the inclusion of these people is only to spread the popularity of the program to Sri Lankans who are residing not just in the country but also in Europe and Canada. The same theory holds good for Mugen Rao, who is from Malaysia. The show began just two days back and looks like it would be catching up with the previous editions soon, with the TRPs soaring.