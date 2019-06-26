In Com Staff June 26 2019, 11.40 am June 26 2019, 11.40 am

On Tuesday, we told you that actress Meera Mithun would be entering the house of Bigg Boss 3 of Tamil, as the 16th contestant. All the speculations were put to rest after the actress stepped inside the house. Meera Mithun forayed into Kollywood through 8 Thottakkal and prior to her debut, she won Miss South India 2016 and Miss Tamil Nadu 2016. She was recently at the centre of a controversy associated with her organizing beauty pageant contests in Chennai. Well, the viewers weren't expecting to see such a controversial person entering the house.

Amid all the discussions and debates, some of the analysers of Bigg Boss feel that it was an outright intention of the makers to bring in a person, who is embroiled into controversies in order to create a huge buzz around the show. The reasons that are attributed to this are a few. Compared to the previous seasons, the TRP level of this show is showing a steady decline. Also, a poll conducted by a national daily revealed that viewers weren't really interested in the latest season of Bigg Boss. There are also theories that the timing of the program is not right, as the state of Tamil Nadu is currently undergoing a drought-like situation. Therefore, people are much more focused on rains and all the water problems over the reality show, Bigg Boss 3.