Reshma Pasupuleti, the TV and film actress was the latest one to be evicted from the Bigg Boss season 3 in Tamil. Prior to her, Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidhya and Meera Mithun were evicted from the house and Reshma became the fifth eviction. Almost immediately afterwards, Saravanan was eliminated from the show for his earlier comment that he had groped women in public transport when he was in college. After the eviction, as is the rule of the show, Reshma met the press and has been discussing the show. She was called "Neutral Reshma" by others and she has a soft corner for Mugen but was offended when he nominated her for eviction. In a recent interview, she also discusses Saravanan.

About the Saravanan controversy, Reshma mentioned that she was not aware of it when she was inside the house. She stated, “When we are all sitting on that sofa, we are usually quite tensed and would be anxious to know who would be evicted. We respond only when Kamal sir directly talks to us. I didn’t hear what Saravanan told fully. I only heard his 'naanum pannirukken’ (I have also done it), but I didn’t know what he was talking about. I only got to know about it after I came out. However, he is a genuine person. He only talks in that way. He called me ‘gundu annaparavai’ as a joke. When I asked him about this, he said he didn’t mean to offend me. It’s wrong to body shame, especially women. I could have created a huge ruckus but I didn’t. I just ignored it because that’s the way he normally talks!”

Reshma was referring to Mugen as her son but was naturally offended when he had nominated her for eviction. On this, she said, “It is alright if someone nominates me but as regards Mugen, I would not have felt offended if he had discussed the issue with me. If he had asked me about it first, I would have accepted the nomination. Tharshan also said similar things but I was hurt because Mugen is closer to me. Even then, I didn’t initiate the conversation; Abhirami told him. I was just passing on a message and not talking behind anyone. He felt guilty after I explained the situation.”