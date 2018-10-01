Bigg Boss Telugu 2: Kaushal Manda wins the title

The season two of Bigg Boss Telugu came to an end on Sunday. The Nani-hosted reality show began with 16 contestants on June 10 and had a slightly slow start, but it soon gained momentum over the months. The finale saw Kaushal Manda as the winner of the season, who managed to beat four other finalists, Tanish, Deepthi, Geetha Madhuri and Samrat.

Kaushal is an Indian actor and has starred in many daily soaps. He was mostly seen in Telugu TV serials and also featured in a few Tollywood films. He made his Tollywood break with a supporting role in Mahesh Babu’s debut film, Rajakumarudu, released in the year 1999.

The 37-year-old has a massive fan following. Such is the craze for him that reportedly, fans even organised a rally in his support to ‘ensure he wins’ the Bigg Boss title.

Kaushal, who has been a model before, is much admired for his impeccable dressing sense. From street style to formals, he aces it all. The star is also a doting papa to his kids. Let’s have a look at some of his pictures!

Some of his other work includes Badri (2000), Manasantha Nuvve ( 2001), Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005), Mr Perfect (2011), Bava Nenu Naa Rakshasi (2011), Daruvu (2012).