Bigg Boss Telugu house to be remodeled for Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 4.12 pm May 15 2019, 4.12 pm

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is indeed one of the most awaited films in the Telugu, but the delays encircling the film have been very frustrating. A lot of factors such as the unavailability of permissions, unfortunate fire accidents and many such incidents have pushed the progress of the film, which was supposed to release for the summer this year. However, close to 90% of the shoot has been done now with the next schedule to be shot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Three different sets are being put up for this particular schedule, where some talkie portions and a song will be canned. Interestingly, the song will be shot inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house, which is being remodeled according to the film’s requirements.

Producer Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned for the film. According to sources, the budget for the film has overshot by about 20% due to various reasons, but Charan is unperturbed by these facts as he is aware that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is his father Chiranjeevi’s dream project. If it all goes well, it will be ready for a worldwide release for the Dussehra festival this year.

Written and directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the biopic of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the unsung freedom fighter who put in his best efforts to overthrow the British. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role and has a blazing star cast that boasts of names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah and others.