Bigg Boss Telugu: Will Nagarjuna take up NTR’s spot?

Bigg Boss is definitely a huge small screen sensation whenever it comes on, thanks to the star umpire and the contestants who go on to get a lot of attention. In Telugu, the first season was handled by NTR while the second was taken up by Nani. However, the latter made it clear that he has no more plans of continuing in the same spot, with the makers of the show going back and pitching it to NTR on whether he would be able to come in. However, NTR has ostensibly denied the offer as he wishes to concentrate wholly on the magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.

As a result, the show management committee are now approaching Nagarjuna to become the host for the show. Nagarjuna has a similar experience handling a reality show, as he had already done Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati), and should fit into the Bigg Boss suit very comfortably.

However, it remains to be seen if the actor will be taking up the offer, as he has signed two films which he will be shooting for in quick succession. The first of the two will be the Manmadhudu sequel, which is set to go on floors next month. Directed by Rahul Ravindran of Chi La Sow fame, the film will have Rakul Preet and Payal Rajput playing the female leads. The first schedule will kick off in Hyderabad, post which the team will fly to Portugal. Nagarjuna has also finalized the sequel of his hit film Soggade Chinni Nayana. According to reports, his real-life son Naga Chaitanya will be sharing the screen space with him in this venture.