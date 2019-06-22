In Com Staff June 22 2019, 7.19 pm June 22 2019, 7.19 pm

The Internet exploded on Friday night as Atlee finally updated all Vijay fans with the title and first look posters from the Thalapathy’s next big film! As fans were waiting with bated breath, Atlee announced that the film’s title is Bigil. He also released the first look which featured Vijay in two different avatars. We had already told you that the film will see Vijay in double roles and now it has been confirmed. While one character of Vijay is a gangster, the other is a football coach. Now, the director has revealed the second look from the film too! This poster, again, features Vijay in different avatars. Not just two, it sees him in as many as four different avatars!

The poster announces the name of the actor's character as Michael. The four avatars of the actor in this poster include a dhoti-clad look, a suit-donned look and two avatars in a football jersey. This poster obviously makes us think that there might be more than just a football coach story in this film. From what it looks like, there might be some interesting backstory to Vijay’s character that will be shown vividly. Along with the poster, Atlee also wrote ‘expect the unexpected’ which means it will not just be a simple story, that is for sure. Bigil in local language means ‘whistle’. It will be interesting to see how the story is brought out by this dynamic duo. Let’s wait and watch.

Here's the second look of Bigil: