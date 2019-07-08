In Com Staff July 08 2019, 5.35 pm July 08 2019, 5.35 pm

Produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Atlee, Bigil, the sixty-third film of Thalapathy Vijay is the most anticipated in the recent times. The film features Nayanthara as the lady lead and the duo has earlier worked in films like Villu and Sivakasi. This is their third time association. Bigil is slated to release in Diwali and fans are eagerly waiting for some kind of update from the makers. In fact, whenever Archana Kalpathi tweets on behalf of AGS Entertainment, her followers immediately seek an update on Bigil. In a couple of instances, she has mentioned that there would be updates whenever necessary. Therefore it came as such a pleasant surprise when Archana tweeted this morning about an update on the film to be expected on Monday evening.

Take a look at Archana's tweet here:

#Thalapathy fans exclusive update coming up at 6:00 pm today ( It is not about the single/teaser/trailer/audio launch date/release date ) Something all of us have been waiting for Something that will get us super excited. Start guessing Start WAITING 😎😊 #Bigil @Ags_production — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 7, 2019

This has completely taken Vijay fans by a pleasant surprise. Archana, in her tweet, mentioned that there is going to be an exclusive update about Bigil that is on its way and would hit the social media by 6 PM this evening. It is just not that this part of the update that kept the netizens spirit high but the information which the lady chose to put in the brackets of her tweet that caught the attention of the people. According to Archana, it is not about a single or a teaser or an audio launch date or even a release date of the film but something that everyone is waiting for and something that will get everyone super excited.