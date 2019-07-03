In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.57 pm July 03 2019, 9.57 pm

Vijay is, undoubtedly, among one of the most popular stars and fans await his films with bated breath. Just on his birthday, the big title reveal of his film was made and all his fans went gaga over it. By now it is already known that his next with Atlee is getting shot at a fast pace. The film, which has been titled Bigil, will see Nayanthara in the lead along with Vijay. Now, updates are coming in almost regularly regarding the progress of the film. And the latest report on this suggests that the climax sequences of the film will be shot starting on Thursday i.e., July 4.

A report in a leading media states that the team will start the climax sequences shoot from July 4th and possibly it will be wrapped up soon as well. That sure is great news for all Vijay fans. The poster of the film was also revealed on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday and it confirmed that he will be seen in double roles for this one. He will be seen as a father as well as a son in Bigil, which is touted to be a sports action drama. The audience is wondering that there might be an interesting backstory to Vijay’s character that will be shown vividly. Bigil is bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the banner AGS Entertainment. The film is eyeing for a 2019 Diwali release.