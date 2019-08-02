In Com Staff August 02 2019, 4.09 pm August 02 2019, 4.09 pm

Vijay and Atlee’s Bigil is making all the headlines currently. This film, which stars Nayanthara as the female lead, has been the talking point of the town for quite some time now. And as updates keep coming in almost regularly, the hype surrounding the film has gone up to a very high level. Now, recently the makers released the first single titled Singappenney and it was very well-received. The song instantly went on to become a hit and is slowly even climbing higher on the charts. Now, our sources have informed us that Atlee has planned to get Rahman and Vijay together in the same frame for Bigil!

According to our sources, “Atlee wants to show AR Rahman and Vijay coming on-screen together for the song 'Singappenney', which will be featured in the film.” Well, that sure is some great news! The video released with the song already saw Atlee, Rahman and lyricist Vivek coming together for it. Now, if Atee manages to get Rahman and Vijay on-screen together for this, that sure will be a treat for all the fans! Not only will the theatre be full of happy fans, but this moment of coming together will also be remembered for a long time! Bigil is said to be a sports drama where Vijay will be seen in double roles. Actor Kathir recently posted that he had finished his portions for the film and reports state that the total shoot would be wrapped up by August 10.