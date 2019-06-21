In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.57 pm June 21 2019, 9.57 pm

Archana Kalpathi, the CEO of AGS Cinemas and Creative Producer of Thalapathy 63 had announced recently that the First Look and title of the movie would be revealed at 17:59 today. As promised, it was announced that this upcoming movie has been titled Bigil. Names of almost all the crew members of Bigil have been included in the First Look poster. Though most of the main crew members were revealed earlier, we came across an interesting addition to the crew when we looked at all the names, in detail. We had earlier reported that this movie would touch upon Football and the first look poster shows the younger Vijay in football attire with a ball in hand. We had also revealed that one of Vijay's dual characters would be playing the role of the Coach of a women's football team.

Of the long list of names on the first look poster, there are names of two foreigners which stand out. One of them - Aimee McDaniel, is a sports film choreographer and she has an amazing repertoire of Hollywood movies on her resume. Her previous works include - Pele: Birth of a Legend, Million Dollar Arm and the TV series 13 Reasons Why. Talking about her, a unit hand states, "Bigil has a lot of football sequences in the movie and the makers want to ensure that they come out perfectly. So, they have roped in an experienced technician in Aimee McDaniel. We have also brought in Justin Skinner, a former football player."