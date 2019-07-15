In Com Staff July 15 2019, 10.57 pm July 15 2019, 10.57 pm

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Atlee, which has been titled Bigil, is creating all the right noises right now. Fans have already been treated with a lot of information regarding the film but nothing can ever be enough! As already known, the film will see Nayanthara playing the lead actress’ role and Vijay will be seen in double roles. While we know that one of Vijay’s characters will be seen as a football coach, everyone’s been wondering what would Nayanthara’s role in this flick be. Now, according to a report in a leading media, the Lady Superstar is apparently going to be seen as a physiotherapy student! That’s pretty exciting, right?

The report in leading media states that Nayanthara would be playing the role of a student who practices and studies physiotherapy. If this turns out to be true, it absolutely connects the dots. Since the film revolves around sports, her being in that occupation makes sense. It would surely be interesting to see her playing such a role too. Some reports claim that her character will be called Angel in the film but we have no official confirmation regarding that. This film will also see Reba Monica John, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu and Anand Raj playing pivotal roles. Not just that, it was recently reported that Kerala football player IM Vijayan and actor Manobala would also be seen playing cameo roles in this project.