August 05 2019

Thalapathy Vijay fans are waiting with bated breath for Vijay’s next big release, Bigil. The film, which stars Nayanthara as the female lead, is directed by Atlee. This will be the third venture between Vijay and Atlee, thus expectations are high. The film’s shoot is progressing at a very fast pace and it has already been reported that the film’s shoot will be completed by August 10. The last few scenes are being shot in Chennai. Now, a report in a leading media states that the shooting is currently going on in SSN College of Engineering! That sure is exciting news.

The report in the leading media states the final schedule of the shoot is taking place at SSN College of Engineering currently, and it involves scenes between Vijay and Nayanthara. The report also mentioned that the shoot will be over soon and the team is working very hard to complete the schedule as soon as possible. The team is working to get it ready for a Diwali release. As already known, Bigil will see Vijay play dual roles. While he will be playing the role of a father, he will also be seen as the son. Nayanthara will be seen as a physiotherapy student. The first single from the film has already been released and it has been well-received by the audience. It is also known that Vijay will be singing a track in the film too!