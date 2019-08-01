In Com Staff August 01 2019, 8.23 pm August 01 2019, 8.23 pm

Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Atlee, which has been titled Bigil, is currently the biggest film with very high expectation levels on it. As is already known, Nayanthara will be seen as the leading lady in this sports drama. Bigil, which is the third collaboration between Vijay and Atlee, is gearing up for a Diwali release. Reports had recently stated that the complete shoot of this film would be wrapped up on August 10. Now, another interesting update has come forward. Kathir took to Twitter and announced that he has completed his part of the shoot, for the film! The Pariyerum Perumal actor got all emotional in his post and thanked the makers for this opportunity.

Taking to Twitter, Kathir posted a selfie of himself where he is all smiles and wrote that the photo speaks what his heart wants to say. After informing fans that he has completed shooting his portions for Bigil, he wrote that Vijay’s hug gave him ‘emotional happiness and unconditional love’. He thanked everyone for all the lovely moments and for making all this true. According to reports, Kathir will be seen playing a friend to Vijay’s character, who will be seen in double roles. Meanwhile, Indhuja is said to be Kathir’s pair in this film. Apart from these actors, the film also has Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj and Vivekh as part of the supporting cast.

See Kathir's tweet:

This photo speaks what my heart wants to speak!! Completed shooting for #BIGIL ! Ur hug gave me an emotional happiness n unconditional love @actorvijay na! Thank u & Love u so much for all the Best Moments. Thank u na @Atlee_dir @Jagadishbliss for making all these true pic.twitter.com/MvKIMIZnP8 — kathir (@am_kathir) July 31, 2019