Thalapathy Vijay fans are currently on cloud 9 after the title and first posters of his next were revealed. Assuming that you’re not living under a rock, it is already known that Vijay is teaming up with Atlee once again for a film called Bigil. The shooting of the film is almost wrapped up and the team is working at a very fast pace to finish off the film as soon as possible. However, the team was not done with giving surprises to Vijay’s fans. On Monday, it was revealed that Vijay will be crooning a song for the film too! And not just that, Thalapathy is teaming up with AR Rahman for the first time, for this song! Now, the lyricist of the song has shared his experience of recording it!

As already revealed, the song has been titled Verithanam and the lyrics of the song have been written by Vivek. He has now taken to Twitter and shared a few pictures from the recording session and wrote that it was fun working with Atlee and Vijay and of course Rahman. A fan asked him why in the picture he is seen sitting while Thalapthy is standing. Replying to that, Vivek said that he had asked Vijay to sit but he was super humble and said he won’t. He also wrote that due to Vivek’s height and camera frame adjustment, he had to sit. He also said that Vijay was extremely energetic behind the mic and Atlee ‘beautifully facilitated everything’. Well, it looks like this will be one amazing song to look forward to!

Take a look at the tweet:

😅I asked Vijay Sir to sit. But he was super humble n said he won’t. Because of my height and camera frame adjustment i had to sit😅 ARR sir at his magical best..Thalapathy effortless n energetic behind d mic & Atlee bro beautifuly facilitating things..That day was a dream day❤️ https://t.co/U2E00m20nY — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) July 8, 2019

Vivek has worked with Vijay previously in Mersal. Apart from Vijay, Bigil stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Indhuja Ravichandran and Varsha Bollamma in pivotal roles. The film will see Vijay playing dual roles, of both father and son. It is evident from the posters that the film will be based on a football background. Stay tuned…