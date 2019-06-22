The day is finally here! Vijay fans are in a celebratory mood all around, as June 22 marks the birthday of their dearest Thalapathy. As already known, directors and producers take this opportunity of birthdays and announce names of their films or release first looks from their projects. The same was done by Atlee, who is directing Vijay’s next. On Friday, the Internet broke as Atlee, on Twitter, announced that Vijay’s next big film is titled Bigil. He also released the poster of the film. As Saturday marks the birthday of the star, many have taken to Twitter to wish the star. Creative producer of Bigil, Archana Kalapthi, also took to Twitter to wish Vijay in an extremely sweet manner.
She posted a picture of Vijay along with herself and wished the star a happy birthday and all the happiness he deserves. She also thanked him for constantly inspiring everyone to be their best self and leading by example. She ended the note by wishing him again. Isn’t it absolutely sweet? Archana Kalapthi, apart from being the creative producer for Bigil, is also the CEO of AGS Cinemas. Many cinemas halls are celebrating Vijay’s birthday by playing shows of his earlier films. Happy Birthday tags for him are trending on Twitter and, of course, the amount of wishes being poured in is in millions. Today is truly the day when one can see the huge fandom that Vijay is blessed with.
Coming back to Bigil, the title of the film was announced yesterday along with the first look. The look featured Vijay in double roles. One as a gangster and one as a football coach. Nayanthara, who has been roped in as the female lead is expected to play the role of Angel. Jackie Shroff is the antagonist while Kathir, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Varsha Bollamma and Induja Ravichandran are part of the supporting cast. As Vijay celebrates his 45th
birthday, we wish a great year ahead!