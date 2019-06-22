In Com Staff June 22 2019, 6.04 pm June 22 2019, 6.04 pm

The day is finally here! Vijay fans are in a celebratory mood all around, as June 22 marks the birthday of their dearest Thalapathy. As already known, directors and producers take this opportunity of birthdays and announce names of their films or release first looks from their projects. The same was done by Atlee, who is directing Vijay’s next. On Friday, the Internet broke as Atlee, on Twitter, announced that Vijay’s next big film is titled Bigil. He also released the poster of the film. As Saturday marks the birthday of the star, many have taken to Twitter to wish the star. Creative producer of Bigil, Archana Kalapthi, also took to Twitter to wish Vijay in an extremely sweet manner.

She posted a picture of Vijay along with herself and wished the star a happy birthday and all the happiness he deserves. She also thanked him for constantly inspiring everyone to be their best self and leading by example. She ended the note by wishing him again. Isn’t it absolutely sweet? Archana Kalapthi, apart from being the creative producer for Bigil, is also the CEO of AGS Cinemas. Many cinemas halls are celebrating Vijay’s birthday by playing shows of his earlier films. Happy Birthday tags for him are trending on Twitter and, of course, the amount of wishes being poured in is in millions. Today is truly the day when one can see the huge fandom that Vijay is blessed with.

Happy birthday to our very own #Thalapathy May this year bring you all the happiness you so richly deserve. Thank you for constantly inspiring us to be a better version of ourselves and leading by example. Happy Happy birthday 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/dDQE2evW6l — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) June 21, 2019