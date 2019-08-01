In Com Staff August 01 2019, 2.09 pm August 01 2019, 2.09 pm

The team of Atlee's upcoming directorial Bigil, which is being produced by AGS Entertainment, recently released a single 'Singappenney' sung by AR Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati. This single, a tribute to all women, had been hailed by everyone for the lyrics, tune and the singers too and the making video lasting for around 7.28 minutes has gone viral. The tune is peppy and energetic and singer Shashaa Tirupati’s small portions have also attracted a lot of attention and the snazzy singer shared her thoughts on working in the song with AR Rahman and how she was not even the first choice for this number, in a recent media interaction.

Shashaa Tirupati has won the National Award for her mellifluous rendition of 'Vaan Varuvaan' in the Mani Ratnam directorial Kaatru Veliyidai, under the composition of AR Rahman. 'Singppenney' has brought Shashaa to the limelight once again and she confesses that she was not the first choice for the song. She explains, “I don’t think I was the first choice for Singappenney. Rahman sir had played a few versions and said that he was not satisfied with them and that they were not able to bring out the sentiment facet of the song. Therefore, when I was trying, Rahman sir himself was there and he gave a few suggestions to make it more hopeful and brighter and I just followed his instructions!”

She is quite delighted when she says, “More than the solos, when someone appreciates the small things you do, it is a huge form of appreciation. Overnight, I had two-three thousand more followers on social media and it also demonstrates the love people have for Rahman sir!” Shashaa is also thankful to Atlee and Rahman to have included her in the video, despite her part is small. She adds, “Singers are rarely in the forefront unless they are judging a reality show. So this act of including me in the video is really a nice gesture. The song is about women power and we are three women in the video. I am glad they did that.” Shashaa is also becoming a composer and is coming up with her own independent single in English, called 'Oceans Rained'. She has written, composed and done the vocal arrangements for this. We wish her the very best!