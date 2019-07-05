In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.57 pm July 05 2019, 5.57 pm

The fact that Vijay’s upcoming film Bigil is one of the most anticipated films of the year is already known by now. As the film is nearing completion, the hype surrounding the film is getting bigger and bigger. By now, it is well-known that Vijay and Atlee are getting together once again, for a sports drama. The film will see Nayanthara in the lead along with Vijay and updates regarding the movie's progress are coming in regularly. Currently, the climax sequences are being shot and our sources have told us exclusively that just before the shooting of the end sequences, few scenes in a grand railway station set were shot!

According to our source, “A grand railway station set was erected at the Prasad Studios in Chennai, to shoot important scenes featuring Vijay. These scenes were successfully completed yesterday.” So, from what it seems, the shooting is going on at a pretty fast pace and the film may wrap up very soon. The poster of the film, as well as the title, were revealed on the eve of Vijay’s birthday and people went gaga over it. Vijay will be seen playing double roles in the film. He will be seen playing the father and also the son’s character. By now, it is already evident that the film is set in the backdrop of football and the story may be woven around that itself.

The film also features Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Amritha, Reba Monica John along with Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, and Yogi Babu. Bigil is bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the banner AGS Entertainment. The film is eyeing a 2019 Diwali release. Let’s see whether this film is able to live up to the extreme hype. Till then, stay tuned for further updates!